It follows the discovery of a man lying on a verge with his bike on Peak Lane in Upham between 6 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 6.

Despite emergency services’ best efforts, the cyclist, a 70-year-old man from Eastleigh, died at the scene.

His next of kin has been notified.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who witnessed what happened, to contact us as soon as possible,” said Police Constable Adam Sandham.

We are also interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage. “Any information regarding this incident, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could be critical in establishing the exact circumstances and aiding our investigation,” said the police.

Anyone with information can contact the police by going online or calling 101 and quoting 44220317275.