Jacob was last seen early this morning [Thuesday, June 16] on Killigrew Street in Falmouth.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build with short brown hair and beard.

He was dressed in blue jeans, a blue hoodie with a pattern, and square rectangle glasses. He’s wearing a red checked shirt underneath the hoodie, black work boots, and a small camouflage backpack.

If you have seen Jacob or know where he is, please call police immediately at 999 and reference log number 0098 16/06/22.