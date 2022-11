He was reported missing at 4pm on Wednesday (2 November) and was last seen

near Silkmore Lane.

Kian is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build with short

dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey top with a black Northface puffer jacket,

grey joggers and grey trainers. He may have been carrying a strap bag.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Kian or those with any information

should contact us on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 446 of 2

November.