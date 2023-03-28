Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Police are calling on the public's help to locate Leo Morris, 17, and Morgan Frances, 20. 

Police are calling on the public’s help to locate Leo Morris, 17, and Morgan Frances, 20. 

by uknip247

Officers would urgently like to speak to them both in connection with a recent serious incident in Sackville Close, in the Walcot area of Swindon on Thursday (23/03).

Morgan is described as being about 180 cm (5ft 9in) with dark hair and a slim build. Leo is about 173 cm tall (5ft 6in) with dark brown hair and of slim build.

They are both thought to be in Swindon.

  • Members of the public are advised not to approach them but to call us on 999 immediately giving as much information as you can.
  • If you want to provide information without giving your name, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 
