Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Calling On The Public’s Help To Track Down A Wanted Man
Home BREAKING Police are calling on the public’s help to track down a wanted man

Police are calling on the public’s help to track down a wanted man

by @uknip247

 

Tyrone Emery, 32, formerly of Bournsmoor Avenue in Clifton, failed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on November 14.

He was due to be sentenced for engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he has not been found.

Police have now released his custody picture in the hope he can be brought to justice.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Tyrone Emery is a wanted man and was due to be sentenced for domestic abuse in the form of controlling and coercive behaviour in November. His current whereabouts are unknown but it is believed that he has links across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“Someone will know where this man is, and we would urge the public to get in touch with us right away so we can bring him to justice. If seen, do not approach him and call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

RELATED ARTICLES

TFL declare major incident after major water main burst in Eltham South...

Ten Fire engines with boats sent to major water leak that has...

The body discovered in Harlow’s Oakwood Pond has been identified, and two...

A 29-year-old man from Gosport has been jailed for 12 weeks after...

Police Step Up Hunt for Wanted Bradford Man with £1,000 Crimestoppers Reward

A man who was arrested after being found in possession of suspected...

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man...

A 40-year-old man has had his suspended custodial sentence activated by magistrates...

Man taken to hospital after being assaulted by multiple people in Eastbourne

Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Florina and her 12-year-old brother Ionut...

Have you seen Kain Leverton from Moor Row?

Cheryl Hooper’s daughter speaks out in a documentary to help victims of...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"