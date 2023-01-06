Police are calling on the public’s help to track down a wanted man

Tyrone Emery, 32, formerly of Bournsmoor Avenue in Clifton, failed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on November 14.

He was due to be sentenced for engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he has not been found.

Police have now released his custody picture in the hope he can be brought to justice.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Tyrone Emery is a wanted man and was due to be sentenced for domestic abuse in the form of controlling and coercive behaviour in November. His current whereabouts are unknown but it is believed that he has links across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

“Someone will know where this man is, and we would urge the public to get in touch with us right away so we can bring him to justice. If seen, do not approach him and call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”