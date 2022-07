William Coulton was last seen in Barrow yesterday morning (July 29). He is thought to have been on his way to Kendal.

William is described as being slim with short brown hair. He was last seen dressed in a grey hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black sneakers.

Officers are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report it online at https://orlo.uk/d33P6 or by calling 101.