Jodie Bellew was last seen around 10 p.m. on June 9 in the Gamblesby area of Penrith.

Jodie is 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, and has dark hair with light highlights.

She is thought to be wearing black Nike sneakers, a black body warmer, and a grey Parka-style coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101. Officers would also like to encourage Jodie to call this number if she comes across this appeal.