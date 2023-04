Deborah who was last seen in the Seaford area at about 9pm on Thursday (6 April)The 46-year-old is slim with shoulder-length brown hair which she was wearing up. She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket and had headphones with her.

Deborah has links to the Seaford and Lewes areas.

If you see Deborah, please call 999 and quote serial 1632 of 06/04