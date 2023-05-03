Police are concerned for the welfare of 30-year-old Shane from the Brighton area

7
Shane was last seen in the Kemptown area around 10am on Saturday, April 29 but also has links to central #Brighton and #Peacehaven. Any info to Police Ref 492 of 29/04.
