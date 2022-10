Mr Seabrook was last seen leaving his home in Ilfracombe this morning, Thursday 13 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and wears glasses. He was wearing a dark navy blue coat, a tartan trilby with badges on it and has a black walking stick. He was wearing blue jeans and black shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who sees Mr Seabrook or has any information is asked to contact police quoting log number 0449 13/10/22.