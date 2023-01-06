Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Concerned For The Welfare Of A 17-year-old Girl Last Seen In Barnet
Home BREAKING Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl last seen in Barnet

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 17-year-old girl last seen in Barnet

by @uknip247

Shuyi Xu, a Chinese national, arrived unaccompanied to Heathrow Airport from China on Friday, 23 December. She’s thought to have stayed at addresses in Shoreditch and Whitechapel, east London.

On Thursday, 29 December, Shuyi was seen by staff at Heathrow Airport, who called police following concerns for her welfare, and she was taken into police protection.

She was then taken into the care of the local authority, but at around 14:30hrs on Wednesday, 4 January, she left an address she was staying at in Barnet and has not been seen since.

Police are working with partner agencies and the local authority to try to trace her. At this stage there is no information to suggest she has come to serious harm, though police are very concerned for her welfare.

Shuyi was last seen wearing a white jumper, black skirt and flat white shoes.

Detective Inspector Daniel Branch, North West Command Unit, said: “Shuyi speaks Mandarin Chinese and limited English. This is believed to have been her first visit to the UK and she has little experience of London.

“We’re working to build a picture of her movements and who she might have been associating with.

“I urge Shuyi, or anyone who has seen her, to make contact with us immediately.”

Anyone who has seen Shuyi, or has information as to her whereabouts, should call 101 ref 23MIS000414

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a...

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information on the murder of Sam...

Deportation flights for illegal migrants and foreign criminals cost at least £8,000...

Police investigating an incident where a man smashed a car windscreen at...

Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of missing...

Police seeking Hastings guitar thief

New Data Shows Only 1% of catalytic converter thefts get solved by...

Two officers were assaulted as they fought to arrest a violent suspect

A total of 112 drivers were stopped by officers suspected of drink...

Thames Water has issued a statement following the burst of a water...

TFL declare major incident after major water main burst in Eltham South...

Police are calling on the public’s help to track down a wanted...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"