Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing child from the Kendal area

Natanya Moore is 17 years old and was last seen in the Kirkbarrow area of Kendal on the evening of the 4th December. Natanya was last seen wearing Black Armani tracksuit bottoms and a Black Puffa Jacket. Anyone with information or sightings are encouraged to ring Cumbria Police on 101, Option 1. If Natanya sees this appeal, Please Contact Cumbria Police on 101.