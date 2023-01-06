Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Penrith

Tyler Longstaff is 14-years-old and is missing from Penrith. He was last seen yesterday (5th Jan). He is currently believed to be somewhere around the Maryport and Workington areas.
Tyler is described as 5’ 5” tall, of slim build with dark hair that is short on the sides and curly at the top. He was last seen wearing a green Nike tracksuit and green Nike trainers.
Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit. You can also call 101.
Police would also ask Tyler, if he sees this appeal, to make contact directly to let them know he is safe and well.