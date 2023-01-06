Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Concerned For The Welfare Of A Teenager Missing From Penrith
Home BREAKING Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Penrith

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Penrith

by @uknip247
Tyler Longstaff is 14-years-old and is missing from Penrith. He was last seen yesterday (5th Jan). He is currently believed to be somewhere around the Maryport and Workington areas.
Tyler is described as 5’ 5” tall, of slim build with dark hair that is short on the sides and curly at the top. He was last seen wearing a green Nike tracksuit and green Nike trainers.
Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit. You can also call 101.
Police would also ask Tyler, if he sees this appeal, to make contact directly to let them know he is safe and well.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating a report of fraud are issuing an image of a...

Detectives investigating a rape which took place outside Wokingham station are today...

Police searching for missing couple and new born baby appeal to parents...

“Words cannot describe the devastating impact my son’s violent, unnecessary death has...

A man who bought a handgun from an online seller in Spain...

A postman who killed his girlfriend’s toddler after becoming “irritated” with him...

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of an elderly...

The Royal College of Nursing could be willing to accept a 10%...

Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an...

A 29-year-old man who died last week from a stab wound to...

Detectives have arrested two men in connection with an injury shooting in...

Officers investigating a robbery at Gravelly Hill station are releasing a CCTV...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"