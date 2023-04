He was last seen in Workington at around 1pm today (April 10) close to Home Bargains on Washington Square.

Jayden is described as around 5ft with black hair which is long on top and short on the sides. He is believed to be wearing a black addidas jacket, blue cord trousers and black boots with graphics on. He also has a silver hoop earring.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and ask that any person who has see him or has any information on his whereabouts contacts police on 101.