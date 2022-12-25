Home BREAKING Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Talia Donoghue, 13, from Eastbourne Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Talia Donoghue, 13, from Eastbourne by @uknip247 December 25, 2022 December 25, 2022 Talia was last seen around 10pm on Christmas Eve in Eastbourne. She is described as being around 5’3” tall, medium build, with long blonde hair which has tints of pink in it. It’s likely Talia is wearing black coat or blue denim jacket, with black shoes and carrying a black rucksack. If you have information of Talia’s whereabouts please call Sussedx Police on 999 quoting serial number 1260 of 24/12. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision on the... Thousands of vulnerable children in London are waking up to Christmas presents... Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in... Police emergency call handlers prepare to help those in need on Christmas... In his Christmas sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pay tribute to... During his first Christmas address to the nation, King Charles is expected... Police have issued a warning to the public that some of their... Two retired Nottinghamshire Police officers have travelled on a Christmas humanitarian mission... Police hunt shooter who opened fire in Merseyside pub packed with drinkers... Police in North London are looking for a gunman after a car... Don’t let a fire spoil your celebrations this christmas Dog turns on hairdryer and causes bedroom fire