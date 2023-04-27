Police are concerned for the welfare of Richard Goodall, who is missing from Shoreham-by-Sea

1
Richard, 44, is 5’9”, slim, and has short brown hair.
He was last seen in Shoreham on Saturday (22 April).
If you see him, call 101 quoting 695 of 24/04.
