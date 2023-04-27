Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

Police are concerned for the welfare of Richard Goodall, who is missing from Shoreham-by-Sea

Richard, 44, is 5’9”, slim, and has short brown hair.

He was last seen in Shoreham on Saturday (22 April).

If you see him, call 101 quoting 695 of 24/04.

