Sam, was last seen at 9:34 p.m. today (July 30) in the vicinity of Fusethwaite Lane in Windemere.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing blue and white checked shorts.

Please call 999 if you see Sam.

If you have any additional information that can help, please report it online at https://orlo.uk/QBGMZ.

You can also call the number 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.