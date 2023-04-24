Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the disappearance of Sandy Davidson who went missing on 23rd April 1976 aged just three

Police are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the disappearance of Sandy Davidson who went missing on 23rd April 1976 aged just three

by uknip247

Sandy was playing in the garden of his grandmothers’ house in the Boutreehill area of Irvine along with his younger sister Donna then aged two and the family dog.

It is believed that the dog escaped from the garden and Sandy went to look for it but never returned.

Police were alerted and despite an intensive search by the police and members of the community as well as a high profile media campaign there was no trace of Sandy.

Over the years Sandy’s sister Donna has worked tirelessly to try and trace Sandy and his whereabouts and led various campaigns to ensure the public are aware of Sandy’s disappearance.

Despite the passage of time Police Scotland continues to work with the family in the hope of appealing to the public to assist with the search and to identify new leads into the disappearance of Sandy.

Sandy has blue eye and blonde hair. The photo on the right has been aged progressed to give an indication to what Sandy may look like now.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Police Scotland works in close partnership with the Missing People Charity – the only charity in the UK which specialises in and is dedicated to bringing missing children and adults back together with their families.

They can be contacted via telephone on free phone 116 000 or by visiting the Missing People website

Call 101 for non-emergencies and general enquiries, in an emergency call 999. If you have information about a crime you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A murder inquiry has been begun after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near a university campus in a “targeted” incident, according to...

Police are appealing for information following the death of a pedestrian on the dual carriageway section of the A1.

Detectives have charged a suspect after a woman was left unconscious after a city centre assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify over the theft of a large amount of cash from a...

County Lines drug dealers sentenced to over 30 years

A father and son have been sentenced after police recovered a dozen illegal firearms from a family home

A man has been jailed for three years after admitting to causing a collision that seriously injured several people in Frinton last year

The UK government is facing criticism for what some British citizens in Sudan are calling a lack of action to evacuate its citizens as...

In 2011, John William Cooper was convicted of the 1985 murders of brother and sister, Richard and Helen Thomas, and Oxfordshire couple Peter and...

A care centre in Londonderry for vulnerable adults called Melrose Day Centre and Rossdowney House was deliberately burned, according to the Western Trust

Have you seen Luke Tytler?

Police in Doncaster have released stills of a driver they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into reports of dangerous...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.