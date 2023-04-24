Police are continuing to appeal for information following an incident in the early hours in which a 17-year-old boy sustained potentially life-changing gunshot injuries

Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

by uknip247

The shooting took place at about 12.30am in the early hours today (24/04) in Odstock Road, Penhill, Swindon.

Detectives are actively investigating and have made two arrests in connection with the incident. 

  • A 42 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life / enable another to do so. He has since been released, with no further action.
  • A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm – he is currently in police custody.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call us on 999 quoting log 4 of today (24/04).

You can also leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

