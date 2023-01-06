Police are continuing to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of missing Swindon man Brian Roberts

Brian, 59, was last seen on December 23, and his last known contact with someone was sometime between December 30 and January 3, however, he has not been seen since.

We are growing increasingly concerned about Brian’s welfare and would urge anyone with information to contact us immediately.

We believe Brian is wearing the clothes he is pictured wearing on CCTV.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and quote reference number 54230001127.

We would also like to directly appeal to Brian – if you are reading this, please let us know you are safe. Drop in to a local police station, or make contact with a friend or family member.