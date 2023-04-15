Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a man who absconded in Ealing while on escorted leave from the hospital

Police Are Continuing To Appeal For Information To Help Trace A Man Who Absconded In Ealing While On Escorted Leave From Hospital.mosa Jamal Abid, 26, Was On Escorted Leave In A Newsagent In Uxbridge Road When He Ran Off At Approximately 15:00hrs On Monday, 10 April. He Is Believed To Have Fled Eastbound Along Uxbridge Road Before Possibly Entering Brent Lodge Park.the Area Was Searched But He Could Not Be Found. Extensive Cctv Enquiries Are Ongoing And Searches Of The Local Area Continue.mosa’s Family Have Appealed Directly To Him To Return – They Said: “mosa – If You Are Reading This Then Please Do The Right Thing And Return To Hospital So You Can Get The Care And Support You Need.“every Day That Goes By And We Don’t Know You Are Safe And Well Is Heart-breaking To Us.”officers Have Been Carrying Out Searches In And Around The Brent Lodge Park Area Where It Is Believed Mosa Was Last Seen Entering. They Have Also Been Reviewing Cctv From Around The Surrounding Area In An Attempt To Piece Together His Movements.as Well As Focusing On The Local Area, Officers Are Liaising With Colleagues From Other Agencies, Including Those Who Monitor The Transport Network, To Ensure They Are Aware That Mosa Has Absconded.detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe, From The Local Policing Team In West London, Said: “i Understand That The Longer Mosa Remains Missing, The More Concern Will Grow Amongst The Public.“i Want To Reassure People That We Are Utilising All Our Available Resources, Including Deploying Specialist Officers, To Help To Locate Him.“we Have Had Calls From Members Of The Public And These Have Been Followed Up; Some Of These Sightings Have Centred On The Hanwell Area. Mosa May Be Sleeping Rough In The Area So I Would Ask People To Keep An Eye Out And If They See Someone Fitting Mosa’s Description, Not To Approach Him, But To Call Us Immediately.”anyone With Information That Could Help The Investigation Is Asked To Call 999 Quoting Cad 3873/10apr Immediately.mosa Was Last Seen Wearing A Navy Hooded Jacket, With Black Trousers And Blue Trainers When He Absconded On 10 April. He Was Sentenced Under The Mental Health Act After Being Convicted Of The Manslaughter Of His Cousin In 2018.mosa Can Be Violent And, If Seen, He Should Not Be Approached By The Public.he Also Requires Medication For An Ongoing Health Condition And Might Attend A Hospital For Help. It Is Also Possible He May Approach Local Mosques During The Iftar Period For Food Or Drink.police Are Liaising With Hospitals And Mosques To Keep Them Informed.