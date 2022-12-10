Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace an 87-year-old man from Leeds who has gone missing with increasing concerns for his welfare

Brian Brown was reported missing from a care home in Joseph Street, Hunslet, at 12.12am today after he failed to return after leaving at about 4pm yesterday. He was last seen walking towards Low Road.
He is not dressed appropriately for the cold weather and may be confused.
He is described as wearing a grey/blue hoodie, black trousers and black shoes and was carrying and yellow/orange bag and has a lanyard with ID on it.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 14 of December 10 or online at police.uk%2F101livechat%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR078hgGk2iiFFRjyZGLwD4AEV5TgYXtpCXlj2x4F6y42FbmrPSUodYQEas&h=AT3OuugMdZUF6iGWs_hdu8M8RdcYppTpUrgvtlIEU6R9JxqrZhpOiYXWGXqM1VQG8rzPsjsh5wpaVNAjDBz5931JzFB8C_06lqR4KLI0jGwnzMh4DDyzYY2L7FvAt0YxXrFJpvFu1tPz5FEIOZz3BP8&__tn__=-UK-y-R&c[0]=AT0BsgyTV-STE8GAvQ_USehmnexPCCVEKzM4VNTCWPOAu1xUexsLbhXkZC4w6O2nqXZxOeZNHW57GeekBHxInxSs9dc5E-9P8hwqTCjVZFmo2IlJkWMB6FAf26w6Qx1EDTfTyya5_aZvVkFII3zA0w6EkKz9V4eZ0WWxIOfGCMAruaQdAP7_BJf8IiAu69Qj1bY73NdP8K6Pt1m5H36IgToL_50gxphDppgv7sJiNQ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat