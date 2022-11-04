Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing a missing woman. Uzma aged 45, from Oxford was last seen on Monday 24 October

She was reported missing on Tuesday 25 October.

Uzma is Asian, of medium build, with long brown hair, and was last seen

wearing black traditional dress, rings, a necklace and carrying a black

handbag.

Uzma could be in the Kidlington area and also has links to Bedfordshire and

Leicestershire.

Detective Inspector Ryan James, based at Oxford Police station, said: “We

are growing increasingly concerned as Uzma has now been missing for eight

days.

“We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Uzma, or anyone who may

have information that she is safe and well to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to please

get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 43220479616