Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Christmas Eve

At around 8.10pm last night, Saturday 24th December, emergency services were called to Sheil Road to reports that a marked police vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries. She has been named as Rachael Louise Moore.

Rachael’s family have issued the following statement.. “Rachael Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much-loved granddaughter of Nana Sue. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family requests their privacy be respected at this devastating time.”

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Following the death of Rachael we are providing assistance to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Rachael’s family who have been devastated by this tragic incident. Specially trained family Liaison Officers are supporting them at this time.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please make contact with us as we try to piece together the circumstances. I would also like to ask anyone who has CCTV, Dashcam or Smart doorbell footage that may help us to please get in touch. As is standard procedure the incident was referred to the IOPC. The family requests their privacy be respected at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, by email at [email protected]merseyside.police.uk or via Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 857 of Saturday 24 December