Police are continuing to look for Damien Skorski who is missing from Colchester and are appealing for the public’s help to find him

Friday 2 Damien was last seen by his family on Monday 28 November and he has not been in touch with anyone since December when he made a phone call.

The 15-year-old is described as 6ft tall of slim build with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and black hoodie with black Nike trainers.

Police have been carrying out enquiries locally to locate Damien and they believe he is still in the area.