Police  are continuing to look for Daniel Sunday, 15, who is #missing from Preston

Officers know Daniel was at Preston Train Station at around 2.15 pm on Thursday (December 1) and boarded a train bound for Manchester Airport. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 – log 0776 of Dec 1. For immediate sightings please call 999.