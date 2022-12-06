Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Detectives Have Been Given More Time To Question Two People In Relation To The Fatal Stabbing That Took Place In North Swindon
Home BREAKING Police are continuing to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in north Swindon on Sunday

Police are continuing to question a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in north Swindon on Sunday

by @uknip247

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Mazurek Way, Haydon End around 1.30pm in which an 18-year-old man from the town died.

A 20-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards, has now been released under investigation.

Whilst formal identification has yet to be confirmed, we believe we know the identity of the victim and his next of kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Murder Crime Investigation Team said: “This is a fast-paced investigation and we are exploring many lines of enquiries.

“We recognise this will have had a huge impact on the local community and we are heartened by the large number of people who are coming forward with information to help with our enquiries.

“Please do get in touch, even the most seemingly insignificant piece of information can sometimes be a vital element in our investigation.”

You can contact us on 101 quoting Operation Glendale, or anonymously with CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

A judge said this child rapist is one of the most evil...

Nearly 40 sick dogs soaked in urine and faeces were rescued from...

Heathrow Airport plane fire sees firefighters called to tackle smoking engine blaze

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) plans to phase out five...

Two teenagers robbed in Southampton park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Warminster.

Officers investigating a racially aggravated assault and public order incident in Bournemouth...

Detectives investigating a violent assault in Haringey have released an image of...

Police arrested a suspect and seized a large amount of drugs when...

A convicted rapist who was found guilty of attacking another two women...

A woman has sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision

Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm, pays heartfelt tribute to a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"