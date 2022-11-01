Police are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A322 in #Lightwater

Officers were called at around 3.20am today (1 November).

The incident, involving a single car which collided with a bridge, took

place near Broadway Road.

The road is currently closed in both directions and is likely to remain so

for some time while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic is currently being diverted through #Lightwater



.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact us via Messenger

quoting incident reference PR/P22228212.