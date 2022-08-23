He is from the city’s Openshaw district and is thought to have ties to Lancashire, but he could be anywhere in the country.

The public is advised not to approach Bellfield and to call 911 if they see him.

Detectives are actively looking for him and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone who knows Bellfield and may be withholding information is also reminded that assisting a suspect can result in a ten-year prison sentence.

Anyone with information should call officers at 0161 856 6377 or use GMP’s LiveChat facility at https://crowd.in/b8GoOi, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.