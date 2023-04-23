Police are encouraging people to improve their cyber security following a spate of hackings of old email accounts

With email service providers implementing better security measures in recent years, cybercriminals have been turning their attention to legacy accounts.

Such accounts are often over 10 years old and are easier to hack – especially if they have weak passwords.

By hacking legacy accounts, criminals have been able to access a wealth of valuable personal information about the individual, which they can use to commit fraud. This includes passwords for other accounts like online banking.

Kirsty Jackson, cyber protection and prevent officer for Nottinghamshire Police, said it was a growing problem.

She said: “Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in hacking linked to old accounts that are legacy email providers.

“Cyber criminals take advantage of opportunities to hack if they know an account is vulnerable due to poor security or if the password has become compromised since it has been reused and appeared in a data breach.

“In recent times, we’ve seen various accounts linked to the legacy email account become compromised – including gaming accounts and social media accounts. We have also seen other victims get targeted with sextortion phishing emails.”

Kirsty said the emotional impact to individuals whose accounts have been compromised is comparable to victims of a physical crime, like a burglary.

“Even if it is online, their personal space has still become violated,” she said. “The victim loses that control or remains worried and vulnerable due to not knowing what to do next.”

People can significantly reduce the risk of being hacked by following a few simple steps.

To protect your email and linked accounts follow our top 3 tips: