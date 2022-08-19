Frieda Wills-McNeill was last seen walking from the central car park towards the river around 2 p.m.

She is described as a white woman with long blond hair, a fringe, and a slim build. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored top with small multi-colored butterflies and green knee-length shorts or skirt. She was wearing a tye-dyed jumper around her waist, one pink sock, one white sock, and blue and black trainers.

A number of officers are conducting searches in the area.

Anyone who sees Frieda or knows where she is is asked to call police at 999 and reference log 534 18/8/22.