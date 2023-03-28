Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 47-year-old man from Torpoint who has been reported missing

Kristian Bothwell was last heard from during the early evening of Sunday 26 March and officers have been carrying out searches and enquiries in order to locate him.

He is described as a white man, around 6ft 4ins tall and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with tartan on the shoulders and jeans.

Police are appealing for the publics’ help to locate Kristian.

He is known to visit Dartmoor and also has links to Manchester and Coventry.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 754 of 26 March.

