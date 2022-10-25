Police are

Mark Wilfred Davies, aged 53, was last seen at 12:30pm on Monday (17/10) in Leeds city centre.

There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

He is known to frequent Brighouse, Leeds and Bradford.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and brown facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Ellesse hoodie (pictured), dark-coloured jogging bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

It’s believed he may have tried to board a train at Leeds Train Station.

His family and police are concerned for his welfare due to the time he’s been missing.

Anyone who may have seen Mark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 662 of 17/10.