Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Tyler Woodfield, who has been missing since Tuesday 28 February

Tyler is thought to be in the Bude area of Cornwall having last been seen at Sainsbury’s on Friday 10 March and officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in efforts to locate him.

He is described as a white male, of medium build, with short black hair. He is approximately 6ft tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black puffer jacket, grey trainers and a black cross-body bag.

If you have seen Tyler, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 50230062010.