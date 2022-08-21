The 65-year-old was last seen in the Newton Abbot area on Thursday, August 18 at 6.30 p.m.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, and with grey balding hair. He has a short beard at times but is clean-shaven at others.

Kenneth’s clothing was unknown; however, he was driving a dark blue Peugeot 308 with the registration plate KR6 6XJF.

The vehicle is very likely to remain in the Devon area, and we urge anyone who sees Kenneth or his vehicle to call the police on 999 and quote log 1134 of August 19th 2022.