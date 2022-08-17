Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the incident in Droylsden around 4 p.m. and believe the girl was taken on Warne Road into a wooded area near a disused railway track towards Manchester Road.

According to the police, the child was safely reunited with her family a short time later, and officers are searching for the man, with a large police presence in the area.

Detectives have released two images of a man they need to speak with about the incident and have asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

The image show the man on Gainsborough Road about 30 minutes after the incident, heading towards The Snipe.