Police are hunting a wanted woman Marie March from Basingstoke

Police Are Hunting Wanted Woman Marie March From Basingstoke.

March, 30, from Basingstoke, is wanted in connection to a serious assault in Basingstoke.

At around 7.30pm on Tuesday 2 May, police were called by the ambulance service to a report of a serious assault at an address in Woburn Gardens.

Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Following an initial investigation police would like to speak to March in connection to this incident.

She is described as:

– White

– About 5ft 4in tall

– Slim build

– Dark brown, long, straight hair

– Last seen wearing beige top and beige cargo trousers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting reference 44230172305.

