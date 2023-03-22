Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

Berry is 30-years-old and wanted on recall to prison after he recently breached the conditions of his license.

George Peter Berry is from Southampton, but also has links to areas of Dorset such as Bournemouth.

Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and now would like to ask the public to help find him.

Berry is described as

• White

• Approx. 6 feet tall

• Slim build

• Dark brown hair

• Brown eyes

Do you know where he is?

Members of the public should not approach Berry. If you see him, or know where he is, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44230096634.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.