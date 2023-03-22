Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

by uknip247

Berry is 30-years-old and wanted on recall to prison after he recently breached the conditions of his license.

George Peter Berry is from Southampton, but also has links to areas of Dorset such as Bournemouth.

Police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and now would like to ask the public to help find him.

Berry is described as

• White

• Approx. 6 feet tall

• Slim build

• Dark brown hair

• Brown eyes

Do you know where he is?

Members of the public should not approach Berry. If you see him, or know where he is, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44230096634.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Alton Towers would be open all year as part of plans to boost tourism in a part of Staffordshire

A man has been jailed for two and a half years for two burglaries in Basingstoke

A 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital

Following an incident in Waterlooville, police are seeking information and witnesses

Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Andover

A teenage girl who tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher as her family...

Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

Plans to make UK an international technology superpower launched

£1.8 billion awarded to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions of homes and public buildings across England

Government sets out a strategy to protect NHS from cyber attacks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More