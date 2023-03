Police are hunting for wanted 21-year-old Lewis Cooper from Pennington who is wanted on recall to prison

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find him and are now turning to the public for help.

Cooper is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, slim build, with blonde hair. He has connections to the Lymington and Pennington areas.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him but call police on 999 quoting reference 44230017350.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.