Officers were called to Market Street Lane at 4.19 p.m. on April 24 after receiving reports of a fight outside the Dunn Horse pub and a man being knocked unconscious.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious facial injuries. He has since been released.

Police have conducted a number of investigations to identify those involved in the assault, but no arrests have been made at this time.

As part of our ongoing investigation, we need to speak with the men in the CCTV stills.

They’re described as follows:

Male 1 is white, of heavy build, with dark hair and a dark beard, and is dressed in a grey hooded top and black trousers.

Male 2 – white, stocky, with light brown hair, dressed in a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

Male 3 is white, has a large build, short ginger hair, and is dressed in a dark Adidas tracksuit.

DC “This completely unacceptable behaviour left a man with some very serious injuries,” said Paul Haworth of East CID. We have made numerous inquiries in order to identify those involved, and we now need to speak with the men in the CCTV stills. “I would ask anyone with information on their identities to contact the police as soon as possible. We know they are of poor quality, but we hope that people will be able to recognise the men by their features or clothing.” I would also ask the men in the stills to come to their nearest police station if they see this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police at 3342@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 1082 of April 24, 2022.