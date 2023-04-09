Police are investigating a burglary after men armed with an axe and weapons are arrested

Sunday, April 9, 2023
Police are investigating a burglary in Strabane this morning, Sunday 9th April. It was reported that two men forced their way into an apartment in the Main Street area of the town at around 07.30am armed with what appeared to be an axe.
The suspects were reported to have damaged communal areas in the building and forced the front door of the property before throwing items at police from the apartment windows, which they subsequently smashed. They also damaged a number of personal items in the apartment.
Local response officers attended along with armed response units. The men appeared to be armed with further weapons they had obtained inside the apartment and made threats towards police.
The other occupants of the building were advised to keep their doors locked and stay away from these and windows for their own safety.
Just before 08.30, the two men surrendered to the police.
Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “The two men were detained at the scene.
“A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, assault on police and breach of licence conditions.
“A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
“Both men are currently receiving medical attention.
“This was a serious incident which was frightening for local residents and caused disruption in the area on what should have been a peaceful Easter Sunday morning.
“We are working hard to obtain a full picture of, and establish a motive for, the circumstances surrounding the crime.
“As our officers continue with their enquiries we would appeal to anyone who was in the Main Street area this morning who may have witnessed two men acting suspiciously, or who has any other information which may be important to our investigation, to get in touch with us.
“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 452 of 09/04/2023.
“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

