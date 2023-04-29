Police are investigating a burglary at a jewellery store in Worthing

Alexander Jewellers, on Goring Road, was broken into shortly after 4am on Saturday (April 29).

Officers are currently on scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary, or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to get in touch.

Those with information, or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the vicinity, can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 178 of 29/0