Police were called at around 7.20pm on Friday, October 14th to reports that a woman had been raped outdoors near to the golf course at Heron’s Reach.

An investigation is underway, and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that this may cause some concern for local residents, and we have increased police patrols in the area to provide reassurance. We will also be carrying out house to house and CCTV enquiries. If you have any concerns, please come and speak to one of our officers”

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and would particularly like to trace three teenage boys who were cycling and playing music on the outer path of the Village / Heron’s Reach Golf Course, previously known as the DeVere, going past the Heron’s Way access to the Golf Course at around 7.10-7.15pm.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area between 7pm-7.20pm on Friday night who may have information which could help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the log number 1114 of 14th October.