The windscreen was damaged, and the occupant of the car was injured, thankfully not seriously.

This happened around 11pm, Saturday eve (15 Oct) on Heapham Road, near to the cemetery. The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta saw a moped with 2 people on it travelling towards him. As the moped passed, the pillion threw a microwave at the windscreen of the car. The microwave lodged into the glass, causing the windscreen to shatter and glass to spray inside the car.

There have been several reports of damage to cars in Gainsborough, last weekend and again this weekend. We believe the incident on Heapham Road and the other reports of damage to vehicles maybe connected.

We have taken reports of damage to vehicles on Corringham Road, Garfield Steet and Forster Street, where witnesses have seen a rider and passenger on a moped, using items such as a goal post, and a weapon believed to be an axe to damage cars.

Superintendent Phil Baker, West Division, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are taking these crimes seriously and have our officers, including additional officers, working hard to identify those involved.

“All of these incidents are serious, the incident where the microwave was thrown at the car is a real concern.

“We need the help of the community to come forward and tell us what they know. There will be people who know who are responsible. This time no one was seriously injured. My ask of the local community is to contact us. This can be directly or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

We would like to hear from you if you have any info that could assist our inquiry. Please email force.control@lincs.police.uk , or call 101 quoting incident 124 of 16 October. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111