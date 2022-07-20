Following a serious incident that has left two people in critical condition, police have cordoned off the parking area of a popular Chinese restaurant in Park Gate.

At around 1.45pm, police were called to reports of a crash involving three vehicles in the restaurant car park on Bridge Road, Park Gate. South Central Ambulance Service paramedics and a critical care team from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were on the scene.

Following the incident, specialist medics from the critical care team administered life-saving treatment at the scene; one person was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, while the other two involved were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The exact circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time, but a number of police officers from Hampshire Roads Policing Unit have cordoned off the car park and summoned road collision investigators to the scene.

Three vehicles were seen in the car park, as were accident investigators taking photos and video of the scene. A number of police markers were placed around the parking lot, highlighting what is believed to be significant evidence in the ongoing police investigation.