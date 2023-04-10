Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Exeter over the weekend

Monday, April 10, 2023
Officers are undertaking searches in the Ludwell Valley Park area of Exeter following a report of a sexual assault having taken place on the afternoon of Sunday 9 April.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “Officers remain in the area undertaking enquiries following the report of a sexual assault in the area, and a scene guard is in place within Ludwell Valley Park.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw anything strange between 2-4pm on Sunday 9 April.

“Specialist-trained officers continue to support the female victim and police enquiries continue.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or CCTV footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police by calling 101 quoting 50230081217.

