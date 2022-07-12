On May 30, around 5 p.m., four offenders were reported to have entered Morrisons in Birtley and stolen a quantity of alcohol.

When approached, those involved are said to have threatened security guards and staff with a broken bottle before getting into a white van and driving at another security guard, who thankfully was able to get out of the way.

Later that night, around 9 p.m., four people were reported to have entered Tesco in Rowlands Gill and stolen a quantity of meat and alcohol. When approached by security guards, the group threatened staff and one of the officers.