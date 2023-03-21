Exclusive footage of Terror Police arresting a suspect after a man was set on fire while walking home from a mosque in Birmingham

Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

by uknip247

West Midlands Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the victim was sprayed with an unknown substance, which caused his jacket to catch fire and burns on his face. Police are investigating after a man was set on fire while walking home from a mosque in Birmingham.

The victim suffered facial burns after being sprayed with an unknown substance on Shenstone Road in Edgbaston shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police are also investigating whether a similar attack in west London, in which an 82-year-old man was set on fire outside a mosque, is connected.

Following that, the man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they were aware of video circulating on social media showing the man being set on fire and are looking into it as part of their investigations.

“We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible,” said Re Supt James Spencer.

“I’ve been talking to people this morning, and I know how concerned they are and how eager they are for answers.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and obtain those answers as soon as possible, and I would encourage the community to collaborate with us and avoid speculation at this stage.”

“Our investigation continues with support from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Chief Supt Richard North, Commander of Birmingham Police.

“We have officers patrolling the neighbourhood to reassure residents, and we are visiting local faith institutions to keep them informed.”

Extra officers will be stationed in the area today to speak with residents, according to police.

The Ealing victim was set alight as he left the West London Islamic Centre on Singapore Road in the west London borough at around 8 p.m. on 27 February, according to the Metropolitan Police.

