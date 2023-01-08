Sunday, January 8, 2023
Sunday, January 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Investigating After A Third Cable Theft On The Tyne & Wear Metro In The Space Of A Week
Home » Breaking » Police are investigating after a third cable theft on the Tyne & Wear Metro in the space of a week

Police are investigating after a third cable theft on the Tyne & Wear Metro in the space of a week

by @uknip247
Metro services have been suspended again on Sunday after the theft overnight between Wallsend and Monkseaton.
It follows incidents on Friday January 5 and 6.
Nexus, which runs the Metro, issued a £1,000 reward on Thursday for information leading to prosecution of the cable thieves.
The provider also said it is stepping up overnight patrols to deter criminals.
In a statement, Northumbria Police said: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and officers are continuing to carry out regular checks across the system alongside Nexus.
“Anyone with information should contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20230106-0038.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been arrested in connection with triple stabbing in Bolton

Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with murder

Two men have been arrested for robbery after an off-licence was targeted...

Police release witness appeal, following assault

A man has been arrested after officers responded quickly to reports of...

Witnesses urged to come forward following a serious collision in Tunbridge Wells

Former Crawley FC manager banned from football for 15 months over racism...

Police appeal after a 59-year-old man dies in Bognor after a collision...

Brighton road Hassocks closed this morning due to a crash

Officers investigating a serious assault at Chelmsford railway station are releasing CCTV...

Man in his 20’s fighting for his life after broad daylight shooting...

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Croydon

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"