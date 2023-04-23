Sunday, April 23, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

Police are investigating after a woman was threatened with a knife in Southend city centre

Pic:Your Southend

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was walking from the High Street towards Queensway through an alleyway that runs between the Odeon and New Look. She was confronted by two men in the alleyway who were both armed and had their faces covered.

The incident took place on Friday 21 April, between 8.55pm and 9.15pm. The armed men threatened the woman and demanded money from her.

However the victim was able to get away from the men without handing any items over and was not injured, although her jacket was damaged.

Police have not yet made any arrests and are now appealing for information from the public.

Both men involved are reported to be white, with one wearing a black hooded top and the other with a grey hooded top during the incident.

Detective Inspector Nick Brunton said: “Thankfully, in this case the woman was not injured and did not hand over any items, however she is understandably shaken by the incident. We are carrying out a number of enquiries in the area this morning, including identifying CCTV opportunities and tracking down people who may have witnessed the incident.

“We take all reports of violence in Southend incredibly seriously and we will pursue all lines of enquiry in order to identify those people involved and bring them to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information is asked to contact Essex Police.

You can submit a report on their website or use their online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

Alternatively, you can call Essex Police on 101. Please cite incident 1264 of 21 April.

